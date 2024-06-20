IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹82 and closed at ₹81.42 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹83.47, and the low was ₹80.31. The market capitalization stands at ₹61,407.63 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹100.74 and ₹70.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,299,233 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹81.42 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹83.47 & ₹80.31 yesterday to end at ₹81.42. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.