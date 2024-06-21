Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 82.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.85 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank's open price was 83.34, close price was 82.16, high was 83.98, and low was 82.54. The market capitalization was 62,670.76 crore. The 52-week high was 100.74 and the 52-week low was 70.55. The BSE volume was 3,263,374 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 184.41Support 182.97
Resistance 284.92Support 282.04
Resistance 385.85Support 381.53
21 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 91.5, 9.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3332
    Hold6666
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 76 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 51488 k

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

21 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹82.16 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 83.98 & 82.54 yesterday to end at 82.16. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

