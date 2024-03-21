IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Gains in Today's Trading

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 76.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.6 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹77.49 and closed at ₹76.62. The high for the day was ₹77.49 and the low was ₹75.91. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹53,971.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 1,011,865 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.