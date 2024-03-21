IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Gains in Today's Trading

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹77.49 and closed at ₹76.62. The high for the day was ₹77.49 and the low was ₹75.91. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹53,971.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 1,011,865 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹77.6, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 1.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.48%
|3 Months
|-14.53%
|6 Months
|-18.43%
|YTD
|-14.12%
|1 Year
|37.07%
IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at ₹76.34 with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -0.28. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume was 1,011,865 shares with a closing price of ₹76.62.
