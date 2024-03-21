Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 76.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.6 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC First Bank opened at 77.49 and closed at 76.62. The high for the day was 77.49 and the low was 75.91. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 53,971.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 1,011,865 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST IDFC First Bank Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹77.6, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹76.34

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 77.6, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 1.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.48%
3 Months-14.53%
6 Months-18.43%
YTD-14.12%
1 Year37.07%
21 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹76.34, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹76.62

IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at 76.34 with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -0.28. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹76.62 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume was 1,011,865 shares with a closing price of 76.62.

