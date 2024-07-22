Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -2.24 %. The stock closed at 77.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.01 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's open and close prices remained the same at 77.75 on the last day. The high for the day was 77.76, while the low was 75.87. The market capitalization stood at 56,840.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were 100.74 and 70.55, respectively. The BSE volume recorded was 3,077,216 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 177.26Support 175.37
Resistance 278.46Support 274.68
Resistance 379.15Support 373.48
22 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 95.0, 24.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 118.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy3332
    Hold6666
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32374 k

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

22 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹77.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 77.76 & 75.87 yesterday to end at 76.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.