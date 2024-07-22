IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's open and close prices remained the same at ₹77.75 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹77.76, while the low was ₹75.87. The market capitalization stood at ₹56,840.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹100.74 and ₹70.55, respectively. The BSE volume recorded was 3,077,216 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|77.26
|Support 1
|75.37
|Resistance 2
|78.46
|Support 2
|74.68
|Resistance 3
|79.15
|Support 3
|73.48
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 24.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹77.76 & ₹75.87 yesterday to end at ₹76.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend