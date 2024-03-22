Active Stocks
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

22 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 76.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.8 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 77.12 and closed at 76.34 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 78.06, while the low was 77.01. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 55,004.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 100.74 and the 52-week low was 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 883,918 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:01:07 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹76.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, IDFC First Bank had a volume of 883,918 shares traded with a closing price of 76.34.

