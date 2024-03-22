IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 76.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.8 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹77.12 and closed at ₹76.34 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹78.06, while the low was ₹77.01. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹55,004.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹100.74 and the 52-week low was ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 883,918 shares traded.
22 Mar 2024, 08:01:07 AM IST
