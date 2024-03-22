IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹77.12 and closed at ₹76.34 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹78.06, while the low was ₹77.01. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹55,004.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹100.74 and the 52-week low was ₹52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 883,918 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹76.34 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, IDFC First Bank had a volume of 883,918 shares traded with a closing price of ₹76.34.