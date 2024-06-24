Explore
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 83.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.38 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened and closed at 83.43. The high for the day was 83.7 and the low was 81.7. The market capitalization stands at 59,042.39 crore. The 52-week high and low are 100.74 and 70.55 respectively. The total BSE volume was 1,294,700 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:01:23 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 81.7 and a high of 83.7 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:48:34 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 16.89% higher than yesterday

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded at IDFC First Bank until 12 AM is 16.89% higher compared to yesterday. The stock price was trading at 83.16, showing a slight increase of -0.32%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:33:01 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 83.81 and 82.91 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 82.91 and selling near the hourly resistance at 83.81.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 183.63Support 183.18
Resistance 283.89Support 282.99
Resistance 384.08Support 382.73
24 Jun 2024, 12:22:48 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days81.77
10 Days79.69
20 Days78.57
50 Days79.43
100 Days80.49
300 Days84.67
24 Jun 2024, 12:22:11 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC First Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:10:13 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹83.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 83.7 & 81.7 yesterday to end at 83.43. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

