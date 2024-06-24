IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened and closed at ₹83.43. The high for the day was ₹83.7 and the low was ₹81.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹59,042.39 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹100.74 and ₹70.55 respectively. The total BSE volume was 1,294,700 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹81.7 and a high of ₹83.7 on the current day.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded at IDFC First Bank until 12 AM is 16.89% higher compared to yesterday. The stock price was trading at ₹83.16, showing a slight increase of -0.32%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 83.81 and 82.91 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 82.91 and selling near the hourly resistance at 83.81.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.63
|Support 1
|83.18
|Resistance 2
|83.89
|Support 2
|82.99
|Resistance 3
|84.08
|Support 3
|82.73
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|81.77
|10 Days
|79.69
|20 Days
|78.57
|50 Days
|79.43
|100 Days
|80.49
|300 Days
|84.67
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC First Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹83.7 & ₹81.7 yesterday to end at ₹83.43. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.