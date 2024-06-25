Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 83.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.92 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's open and close price remained the same at 83.43 on the last day. The high was 83.7 and the low was 81.7. The market capitalization stood at 58716.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were 100.74 and 70.55 respectively. The BSE volume was 2444481 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 51726 k

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

25 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹83.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 83.7 & 81.7 yesterday to end at 83.43. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

