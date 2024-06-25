IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's open and close price remained the same at ₹83.43 on the last day. The high was ₹83.7 and the low was ₹81.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹58716.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹100.74 and ₹70.55 respectively. The BSE volume was 2444481 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹83.7 & ₹81.7 yesterday to end at ₹83.43. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.