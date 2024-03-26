Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 77.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.06 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 78.39 and closed at 77.8. The high for the day was 78.94 and the low was 77.72. The market capitalization stood at 55,187.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 100.74 and the low was 52.11. The BSE volume for the day was 1,240,392 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹77.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC First Bank on the BSE, the volume was 1,240,392 shares with a closing price of 77.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!