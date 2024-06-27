Hello User
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 82.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.71 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 82.85 and closed at 82.94 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 83.34, while the low was 82.15. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 58567.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 100.74 and 70.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,920,757 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC First Bank has decreased by -0.11% and is currently trading at 82.62. Over a one-year period, IDFC First Bank shares have seen a price increase of 5.74% to 82.62. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.69%
3 Months-1.33%
6 Months-6.88%
YTD-6.93%
1 Year5.74%
27 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 183.41Support 182.22
Resistance 283.97Support 281.59
Resistance 384.6Support 381.03
27 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 95.0, 14.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 118.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3332
    Hold6666
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell0000
27 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48121 k

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

27 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹82.94 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 83.34 & 82.15 yesterday to end at 82.94. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

