IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at ₹77.86, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹77.71

25 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 77.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.86 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at 78, closed at 78.06 with a high of 78.83 and a low of 77.6. The market cap stood at 51437.37 cr. The 52-week high was 100.74 and the low was 52.11. The BSE volume recorded was 3398158 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:30:55 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank closed today at ₹77.86, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹77.71

IDFC First Bank stock closed at 77.86 today, with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.19 compared to yesterday's closing price of 77.71.

27 Mar 2024, 06:18:20 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of India132.2-1.3-0.97156.3567.054264.7
UCO Bank49.79-0.66-1.3170.6622.2659528.72
IDFC First Bank77.860.150.19100.7452.1151528.7
Central Bank Of India57.3-1.01-1.7376.8522.2549741.78
Bank Of Maharashtra59.410.440.7570.022.839985.88
27 Mar 2024, 05:32:00 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of IDFC First Bank reached a low of 77.26 and a high of 78.80 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:20:43 PM IST

IDFC First Bank March futures opened at 78.2 as against previous close of 78.1

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 77.7, with a bid price of 77.9 and an offer price of 77.95. There is a bid quantity of 75,000 shares and an offer quantity of 7,500 shares. The open interest stands at 90,450,000 shares, indicating significant market interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 03:17:13 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

IDFC First Bank Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 52.10, and the 52-week high price was 100.70. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, offering potential for both gains and losses for investors.

27 Mar 2024, 03:00:48 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹77.48, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹77.71

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 77.48 with a net change of -0.23 and a percent change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:41:15 PM IST

Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 80.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.1 (-50.0%) & 1.6 (-8.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.7 (-0.0%) & 0.05 (-66.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 02:33:20 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of India133.05-0.45-0.34156.3567.054613.61
UCO Bank50.35-0.1-0.270.6622.2660198.25
IDFC First Bank77.80.090.12100.7452.1151488.99
Central Bank Of India58.12-0.19-0.3376.8522.2550453.62
Bank Of Maharashtra59.550.580.9870.022.840080.11
27 Mar 2024, 02:21:36 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹77.41, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹77.71

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is at 77.41 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:12:41 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of IDFC First Bank reached a high of 78.80 and a low of 77.62 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 02:03:11 PM IST

IDFC First Bank March futures opened at 78.2 as against previous close of 78.1

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 77.7 with a bid price of 78.05 and an offer price of 78.1. The offer quantity stands at 232,500 shares while the bid quantity is 142,500 shares. The open interest for the stock is at 97,665,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 01:41:09 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC First Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

27 Mar 2024, 01:40:56 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹77.74, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹77.71

The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 77.74 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.03. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:33:33 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days77.35
10 Days78.14
20 Days80.08
50 Days81.92
100 Days84.10
300 Days85.24
27 Mar 2024, 01:21:11 PM IST

Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 85.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.1 (-50.0%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.5 (-28.57%) & 0.05 (-66.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 01:11:26 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock's low price today was 77.81 and the high price was 78.80.

27 Mar 2024, 01:01:01 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹77.98, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹77.71

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 77.98 with a percent change of 0.35% and a net change of 0.27.

27 Mar 2024, 12:52:44 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:40:03 PM IST

IDFC First Bank March futures opened at 78.2 as against previous close of 78.1

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 78 with a bid price of 78.4 and an offer price of 78.45. The offer quantity is 195,000 shares and the bid quantity is 7,500 shares. The open interest stands at 92,212,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 12:31:13 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of India134.10.60.45156.3567.055044.61
UCO Bank50.640.190.3870.6622.2660544.97
IDFC First Bank77.980.270.35100.7452.1151608.11
Central Bank Of India58.480.170.2976.8522.2550766.13
Bank Of Maharashtra59.450.480.8170.022.840012.8
27 Mar 2024, 12:22:30 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.05, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹77.71

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 78.05 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.34. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for IDFC First Bank AGM

27 Mar 2024, 12:12:00 PM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock's low price today was 77.81, while the high price reached during the day was 78.80.

27 Mar 2024, 12:01:13 PM IST

Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 85.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 80.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (+0.0%) & 0.15 (-25.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.45 (-35.71%) & 0.05 (-66.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 11:50:34 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5544
Buy2223
Hold6665
Sell2333
Strong Sell0000
27 Mar 2024, 11:41:30 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.26, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹77.71

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 78.26, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for IDFC First Bank News

27 Mar 2024, 11:33:20 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of India134.40.90.67156.3567.055167.75
UCO Bank50.44-0.01-0.0270.6622.2660305.85
IDFC First Bank78.310.60.77100.7452.1151826.51
Central Bank Of India58.28-0.03-0.0576.8522.2550592.51
Bank Of Maharashtra59.230.260.4470.022.839864.73
27 Mar 2024, 11:13:12 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 77.81 and a high of 78.80 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:01:39 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.44, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹77.71

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 78.44 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 0.73. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:40:39 AM IST

Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 85.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 80.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (+0.0%) & 0.15 (-25.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-50.0%) & 0.05 (-66.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 10:32:47 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of India134.20.70.52156.3567.055085.65
UCO Bank50.610.160.3270.6622.2660509.1
IDFC First Bank78.530.821.06100.7452.1151972.11
Central Bank Of India58.660.350.676.8522.2550922.39
Bank Of Maharashtra59.290.320.5470.022.839905.11
27 Mar 2024, 10:22:54 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.48, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹77.71

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 78.48 with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 0.77. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:11:16 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock reached a high of 78.55 and a low of 77.81 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 10:03:07 AM IST

IDFC First Bank March futures opened at 78.2 as against previous close of 78.1

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 78.15 with a bid price of 78.2 and an offer price of 78.25. The bid quantity stands at 67500 while the offer quantity is at 30000. The stock has a significant open interest of 96817500, indicating strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 09:51:06 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:42:20 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.33, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹77.71

The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is 78.33, with a percent change of 0.8% and a net change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:31:10 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.32%
3 Months-13.58%
6 Months-18.68%
YTD-12.6%
1 Year46.47%
27 Mar 2024, 09:02:15 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹77.71, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹78.06

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is at 77.71 with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:01:13 AM IST

IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹78.06 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 3,398,158 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 78.06.

