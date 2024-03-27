IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at 77.86, up 0.19% from yesterday's 77.71

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC First Bank opened at ₹78, closed at ₹78.06 with a high of ₹78.83 and a low of ₹77.6. The market cap stood at ₹51437.37 cr. The 52-week high was ₹100.74 and the low was ₹52.11. The BSE volume recorded was 3398158 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank stock closed at ₹77.86 today, with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.19 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹77.71.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of India
|132.2
|-1.3
|-0.97
|156.35
|67.0
|54264.7
|UCO Bank
|49.79
|-0.66
|-1.31
|70.66
|22.26
|59528.72
|IDFC First Bank
|77.86
|0.15
|0.19
|100.74
|52.11
|51528.7
|Central Bank Of India
|57.3
|-1.01
|-1.73
|76.85
|22.25
|49741.78
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|59.41
|0.44
|0.75
|70.0
|22.8
|39985.88
The stock price of IDFC First Bank reached a low of ₹77.26 and a high of ₹78.80 on the current trading day.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 77.7, with a bid price of 77.9 and an offer price of 77.95. There is a bid quantity of 75,000 shares and an offer quantity of 7,500 shares. The open interest stands at 90,450,000 shares, indicating significant market interest in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IDFC First Bank Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 52.10, and the 52-week high price was 100.70. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, offering potential for both gains and losses for investors.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹77.48 with a net change of -0.23 and a percent change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹80.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.1 (-50.0%) & ₹1.6 (-8.57%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.7 (-0.0%) & ₹0.05 (-66.67%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of India
|133.05
|-0.45
|-0.34
|156.35
|67.0
|54613.61
|UCO Bank
|50.35
|-0.1
|-0.2
|70.66
|22.26
|60198.25
|IDFC First Bank
|77.8
|0.09
|0.12
|100.74
|52.11
|51488.99
|Central Bank Of India
|58.12
|-0.19
|-0.33
|76.85
|22.25
|50453.62
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|59.55
|0.58
|0.98
|70.0
|22.8
|40080.11
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹77.41 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The stock price of IDFC First Bank reached a high of ₹78.80 and a low of ₹77.62 on the current trading day.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 77.7 with a bid price of 78.05 and an offer price of 78.1. The offer quantity stands at 232,500 shares while the bid quantity is 142,500 shares. The open interest for the stock is at 97,665,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC First Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹77.74 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.03. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|77.35
|10 Days
|78.14
|20 Days
|80.08
|50 Days
|81.92
|100 Days
|84.10
|300 Days
|85.24
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.1 (-50.0%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.5 (-28.57%) & ₹0.05 (-66.67%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
IDFC First Bank stock's low price today was ₹77.81 and the high price was ₹78.80.
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹77.98 with a percent change of 0.35% and a net change of 0.27.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 78 with a bid price of 78.4 and an offer price of 78.45. The offer quantity is 195,000 shares and the bid quantity is 7,500 shares. The open interest stands at 92,212,500 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of India
|134.1
|0.6
|0.45
|156.35
|67.0
|55044.61
|UCO Bank
|50.64
|0.19
|0.38
|70.66
|22.26
|60544.97
|IDFC First Bank
|77.98
|0.27
|0.35
|100.74
|52.11
|51608.11
|Central Bank Of India
|58.48
|0.17
|0.29
|76.85
|22.25
|50766.13
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|59.45
|0.48
|0.81
|70.0
|22.8
|40012.8
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹78.05 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.34. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for IDFC First Bank AGM
IDFC First Bank stock's low price today was ₹77.81, while the high price reached during the day was ₹78.80.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹80.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (+0.0%) & ₹0.15 (-25.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.45 (-35.71%) & ₹0.05 (-66.67%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹78.26, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for IDFC First Bank News
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of India
|134.4
|0.9
|0.67
|156.35
|67.0
|55167.75
|UCO Bank
|50.44
|-0.01
|-0.02
|70.66
|22.26
|60305.85
|IDFC First Bank
|78.31
|0.6
|0.77
|100.74
|52.11
|51826.51
|Central Bank Of India
|58.28
|-0.03
|-0.05
|76.85
|22.25
|50592.51
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|59.23
|0.26
|0.44
|70.0
|22.8
|39864.73
IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹77.81 and a high of ₹78.80 on the current day.
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹78.44 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 0.73. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹80.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (+0.0%) & ₹0.15 (-25.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of ₹78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-50.0%) & ₹0.05 (-66.67%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of India
|134.2
|0.7
|0.52
|156.35
|67.0
|55085.65
|UCO Bank
|50.61
|0.16
|0.32
|70.66
|22.26
|60509.1
|IDFC First Bank
|78.53
|0.82
|1.06
|100.74
|52.11
|51972.11
|Central Bank Of India
|58.66
|0.35
|0.6
|76.85
|22.25
|50922.39
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|59.29
|0.32
|0.54
|70.0
|22.8
|39905.11
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹78.48 with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 0.77. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
IDFC First Bank stock reached a high of ₹78.55 and a low of ₹77.81 on the current day.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 78.15 with a bid price of 78.2 and an offer price of 78.25. The bid quantity stands at 67500 while the offer quantity is at 30000. The stock has a significant open interest of 96817500, indicating strong market participation.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of IDFC First Bank stock is ₹78.33, with a percent change of 0.8% and a net change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.32%
|3 Months
|-13.58%
|6 Months
|-18.68%
|YTD
|-12.6%
|1 Year
|46.47%
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹77.71 with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 3,398,158 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹78.06.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!