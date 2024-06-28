IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹82.71 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹83.73, while the low was ₹82. The market capitalization stood at ₹58,206.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹100.74 and ₹70.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,205,637 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 15.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1205 k.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹83.73 & ₹82 yesterday to end at ₹82.71. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.