IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 28 Jun 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 82.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.2 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened and closed at 82.71 on the last day. The high for the day was 83.73, while the low was 82. The market capitalization stood at 58,206.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 100.74 and 70.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,205,637 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 95.0, 15.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 118.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3332
    Hold6666
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell0000
28 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48850 k

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1205 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹82.71 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 83.73 & 82 yesterday to end at 82.71. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

