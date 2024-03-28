IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at ₹75.39, down -3.11% from yesterday's ₹77.81

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 28 Mar 2024, by -3.11 %. The stock is currently trading at 75.39 per share.