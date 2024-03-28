IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at 75.39, down -3.11% from yesterday's 77.81

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹77.99 and closed at ₹77.71 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹78.8, while the low was ₹77.26. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹55,046.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹100.74 and ₹52.11 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,005,972 shares traded.
Today, the closing price of IDFC First Bank stock was ₹75.39, showing a decrease of 3.11% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹77.81. The net change was -2.42.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of India
|137.0
|5.0
|3.79
|156.35
|67.0
|56234.98
|UCO Bank
|52.22
|2.65
|5.35
|70.66
|22.26
|62434.01
|IDFC First Bank
|75.39
|-2.42
|-3.11
|100.74
|52.11
|49894.02
|Central Bank Of India
|59.78
|2.49
|4.35
|76.85
|22.25
|51894.66
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|62.29
|3.1
|5.24
|70.0
|22.8
|41924.26
IDFC First Bank stock reached a high of ₹76.51 and a low of ₹75.1 on the current day.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 75.5 with a bid price of 75.55 and an offer price of 75.6. The offer quantity is 480,000 and the bid quantity is 30,000. The open interest stands at 24,000,000 shares.
IDFC First Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 52.45 and a 52-week high price of 100.70. This data indicates the range within which the stock has traded over the past year, showing the potential for both growth and decline in its value.
IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at ₹75.41 with a percent decrease of -3.08% and a net change of -2.4. This indicates a decline in the stock value.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.25 (-26.47%) & ₹0.05 (-90.91%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of ₹76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹75.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.4 (-700.0%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of India
|137.15
|5.15
|3.9
|156.35
|67.0
|56296.55
|UCO Bank
|52.81
|3.24
|6.54
|70.66
|22.26
|63139.42
|IDFC First Bank
|75.68
|-2.13
|-2.74
|100.74
|52.11
|50085.95
|Central Bank Of India
|60.59
|3.3
|5.76
|76.85
|22.25
|52597.81
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|62.6
|3.41
|5.76
|70.0
|22.8
|42132.91
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹75.7 with a percent change of -2.71% and a net change of -2.11. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
IDFC First Bank stock's low price today was ₹75.1, while the high price reached was ₹76.51.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 75.9 with a bid price of 75.95 and an offer price of 76.0. The bid quantity stands at 112500 while the offer quantity is 37500. The stock has a high open interest of 34665000, indicating strong investor interest.
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹75.83 with a percent change of -2.54% and a net change of -1.98. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC First Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|77.31
|10 Days
|77.87
|20 Days
|79.82
|50 Days
|81.74
|100 Days
|84.05
|300 Days
|85.27
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.3 (-23.53%) & ₹0.05 (-90.91%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹75.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-600.0%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹75.85 with a percent change of -2.52 and a net change of -1.96. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock for further developments.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 75.7 with a bid price of 75.8 and an offer price of 75.85. The offer quantity is 7500 and the bid quantity is 105000. The open interest for the stock is 39015000.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of India
|135.7
|3.7
|2.8
|156.35
|67.0
|55701.36
|UCO Bank
|51.12
|1.55
|3.13
|70.66
|22.26
|61118.86
|IDFC First Bank
|75.75
|-2.06
|-2.65
|100.74
|52.11
|50132.27
|Central Bank Of India
|59.5
|2.21
|3.86
|76.85
|22.25
|51651.59
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|61.85
|2.66
|4.49
|70.0
|22.8
|41628.12
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹75.65, with a percent change of -2.78 and a net change of -2.16. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹75.1 and a high of ₹76.51 on the current day.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.4 (-17.65%) & ₹0.1 (-81.82%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹75.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.2 (-300.0%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at ₹75.97, with a percent change of -2.36 and a net change of -1.84. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors might be closely monitoring the stock for any further developments or trends.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of India
|135.9
|3.9
|2.95
|156.35
|67.0
|55783.46
|UCO Bank
|51.23
|1.66
|3.35
|70.66
|22.26
|61250.37
|IDFC First Bank
|76.04
|-1.77
|-2.27
|100.74
|52.11
|50324.2
|Central Bank Of India
|59.52
|2.23
|3.89
|76.85
|22.25
|51668.95
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|61.82
|2.63
|4.44
|70.0
|22.8
|41607.93
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 76.1 with a bid price of 76.15 and an offer price of 76.25. The bid quantity is 187500 and the offer quantity is 82500. The open interest stands at 44010000.
IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹75.1 and a high of ₹76.51 on the current day.
The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹75.99 with a percent change of -2.34 and a net change of -1.82. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.4 (-17.65%) & ₹0.1 (-81.82%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹75.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.25 (-400.0%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of India
|134.9
|2.9
|2.2
|156.35
|67.0
|55372.99
|UCO Bank
|50.74
|1.17
|2.36
|70.66
|22.26
|60664.53
|IDFC First Bank
|75.9
|-1.91
|-2.45
|100.74
|52.11
|50231.54
|Central Bank Of India
|59.04
|1.75
|3.05
|76.85
|22.25
|51252.27
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|60.82
|1.63
|2.75
|70.0
|22.8
|40934.88
The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is ₹76.04 with a percent change of -2.27% and a net change of -1.77. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of ₹75.1 and a high of ₹76.51 on the current day.
IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 76.05 with a bid price of 76.15 and an offer price of 76.2. The offer quantity is 22,500 and the bid quantity is 37,500. The stock has an open interest of 49,717,500.
The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is ₹75.79 with a percent change of -2.6% and a net change of -2.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.5%
|3 Months
|-13.59%
|6 Months
|-20.25%
|YTD
|-12.49%
|1 Year
|47.49%
IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at ₹77.86, with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.19. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 3,005,972 shares with a closing price of ₹77.71.
