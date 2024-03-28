Hello User
IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank closed today at 75.39, down -3.11% from yesterday's 77.81

26 min read . 28 Mar 2024
Livemint

IDFC First Bank stock price went down today, 28 Mar 2024, by -3.11 %. The stock closed at 77.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.39 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Stock Price Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 77.99 and closed at 77.71 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 78.8, while the low was 77.26. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 55,046.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 100.74 and 52.11 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,005,972 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank closed today at ₹75.39, down -3.11% from yesterday's ₹77.81

Today, the closing price of IDFC First Bank stock was 75.39, showing a decrease of 3.11% compared to the previous day's closing price of 77.81. The net change was -2.42.

28 Mar 2024, 06:18 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of India137.05.03.79156.3567.056234.98
UCO Bank52.222.655.3570.6622.2662434.01
IDFC First Bank75.39-2.42-3.11100.7452.1149894.02
Central Bank Of India59.782.494.3576.8522.2551894.66
Bank Of Maharashtra62.293.15.2470.022.841924.26
28 Mar 2024, 05:32 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock reached a high of 76.51 and a low of 75.1 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:23 PM IST IDFC First Bank March futures opened at 76.55 as against previous close of 78.1

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 75.5 with a bid price of 75.55 and an offer price of 75.6. The offer quantity is 480,000 and the bid quantity is 30,000. The open interest stands at 24,000,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 03:17 PM IST IDFC First Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

IDFC First Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 52.45 and a 52-week high price of 100.70. This data indicates the range within which the stock has traded over the past year, showing the potential for both growth and decline in its value.

28 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹75.41, down -3.08% from yesterday's ₹77.81

IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at 75.41 with a percent decrease of -3.08% and a net change of -2.4. This indicates a decline in the stock value.

28 Mar 2024, 02:43 PM IST Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.25 (-26.47%) & 0.05 (-90.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of 76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 75.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.4 (-700.0%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of India137.155.153.9156.3567.056296.55
UCO Bank52.813.246.5470.6622.2663139.42
IDFC First Bank75.68-2.13-2.74100.7452.1150085.95
Central Bank Of India60.593.35.7676.8522.2552597.81
Bank Of Maharashtra62.63.415.7670.022.842132.91
28 Mar 2024, 02:23 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹75.7, down -2.71% from yesterday's ₹77.81

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 75.7 with a percent change of -2.71% and a net change of -2.11. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:11 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock's low price today was 75.1, while the high price reached was 76.51.

28 Mar 2024, 02:02 PM IST IDFC First Bank March futures opened at 76.55 as against previous close of 78.1

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 75.9 with a bid price of 75.95 and an offer price of 76.0. The bid quantity stands at 112500 while the offer quantity is 37500. The stock has a high open interest of 34665000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:44 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹75.83, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹77.81

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 75.83 with a percent change of -2.54% and a net change of -1.98. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST IDFC First Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC First Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

28 Mar 2024, 01:31 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days77.31
10 Days77.87
20 Days79.82
50 Days81.74
100 Days84.05
300 Days85.27
28 Mar 2024, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.3 (-23.53%) & 0.05 (-90.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 75.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-600.0%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹75.85, down -2.52% from yesterday's ₹77.81

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is at 75.85 with a percent change of -2.52 and a net change of -1.96. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock for further developments.

28 Mar 2024, 12:43 PM IST IDFC First Bank March futures opened at 76.55 as against previous close of 78.1

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 75.7 with a bid price of 75.8 and an offer price of 75.85. The offer quantity is 7500 and the bid quantity is 105000. The open interest for the stock is 39015000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 12:32 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of India135.73.72.8156.3567.055701.36
UCO Bank51.121.553.1370.6622.2661118.86
IDFC First Bank75.75-2.06-2.65100.7452.1150132.27
Central Bank Of India59.52.213.8676.8522.2551651.59
Bank Of Maharashtra61.852.664.4970.022.841628.12
28 Mar 2024, 12:21 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹75.65, down -2.78% from yesterday's ₹77.81

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the stock price is 75.65, with a percent change of -2.78 and a net change of -2.16. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:11 PM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 75.1 and a high of 76.51 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.4 (-17.65%) & 0.1 (-81.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 75.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.2 (-300.0%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 11:52 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5544
Buy2223
Hold6665
Sell2333
Strong Sell0000
28 Mar 2024, 11:42 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹75.97, down -2.36% from yesterday's ₹77.81

IDFC First Bank stock is currently trading at 75.97, with a percent change of -2.36 and a net change of -1.84. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors might be closely monitoring the stock for any further developments or trends.

28 Mar 2024, 11:33 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of India135.93.92.95156.3567.055783.46
UCO Bank51.231.663.3570.6622.2661250.37
IDFC First Bank76.04-1.77-2.27100.7452.1150324.2
Central Bank Of India59.522.233.8976.8522.2551668.95
Bank Of Maharashtra61.822.634.4470.022.841607.93
28 Mar 2024, 11:22 AM IST IDFC First Bank March futures opened at 76.55 as against previous close of 78.1

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 76.1 with a bid price of 76.15 and an offer price of 76.25. The bid quantity is 187500 and the offer quantity is 82500. The open interest stands at 44010000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 11:11 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 75.1 and a high of 76.51 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹75.99, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹77.81

The current data of IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 75.99 with a percent change of -2.34 and a net change of -1.82. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for IDFC First Bank

Top active call options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 78.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.4 (-17.65%) & 0.1 (-81.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC First Bank at 28 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 76.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 75.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.25 (-400.0%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 10:33 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of India134.92.92.2156.3567.055372.99
UCO Bank50.741.172.3670.6622.2660664.53
IDFC First Bank75.9-1.91-2.45100.7452.1150231.54
Central Bank Of India59.041.753.0576.8522.2551252.27
Bank Of Maharashtra60.821.632.7570.022.840934.88
28 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price NSE Live :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹76.04, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹77.81

The current data for IDFC First Bank stock shows that the price is 76.04 with a percent change of -2.27% and a net change of -1.77. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:13 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC First Bank stock reached a low of 75.1 and a high of 76.51 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 10:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank March futures opened at 76.55 as against previous close of 78.1

IDFC First Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 76.05 with a bid price of 76.15 and an offer price of 76.2. The offer quantity is 22,500 and the bid quantity is 37,500. The stock has an open interest of 49,717,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price update :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹75.79, down -2.6% from yesterday's ₹77.81

The current data shows that the stock price of IDFC First Bank is 75.79 with a percent change of -2.6% and a net change of -2.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.5%
3 Months-13.59%
6 Months-20.25%
YTD-12.49%
1 Year47.49%
28 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Today :IDFC First Bank trading at ₹77.86, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹77.71

IDFC First Bank stock is currently priced at 77.86, with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.19. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST IDFC First Bank share price Live :IDFC First Bank closed at ₹77.71 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, IDFC First Bank had a trading volume of 3,005,972 shares with a closing price of 77.71.

