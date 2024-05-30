IDFC First Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC First Bank saw an opening price of ₹77.5 and a closing price of ₹78. The high for the day was ₹78.5 and the low was ₹77. The market capitalization stands at ₹54,540.62 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹100.74 and ₹69.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,344,500 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.17
|Support 1
|76.67
|Resistance 2
|79.08
|Support 2
|76.08
|Resistance 3
|79.67
|Support 3
|75.17
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹91.5, 18.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹78.5 & ₹77 yesterday to end at ₹78. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend