Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 09:34:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 0.58%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.35 1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,528.60 0.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 936.50 1.34%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,121.25 0.57%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Gains in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Gains in Trading Today

10 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 77.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.01 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC First Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at 77.49 and closed at 77.13 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 78.25, while the low was 76.9. The market capitalization stands at 54,837.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.74 and the 52-week low is 69.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,351,854 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:40:02 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.7%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for IDFC First Bank may indicate potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

31 May 2024, 09:38:31 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.01, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹77.55

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank share price is at 78.01 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 77.32 and 78.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 77.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 78.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:22:42 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IDFC First Bank has increased by 1.01% and is currently trading at 78.33. Over the past year, the shares of IDFC First Bank have gained 8.23% to reach 78.33. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.64%
3 Months-6.11%
6 Months-8.98%
YTD-12.77%
1 Year8.23%
31 May 2024, 09:01:34 AM IST

IDFC First Bank board approves plan to raise ₹3,200 cr via preferential issue

IDFC First Bank will be issuing 39.68 crore shares to LIC, HDFC Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and SBI General Insurance.

/companies/news/idfc-first-bank-board-approves-plan-to-raise-3-200-cr-via-preferential-issue-11717080093001.html

31 May 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.67Support 177.32
Resistance 279.13Support 276.43
Resistance 380.02Support 375.97
31 May 2024, 08:37:08 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 91.5, 17.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy3332
    Hold6666
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41974 k

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1351 k.

31 May 2024, 08:00:46 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹77.13 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 78.25 & 76.9 yesterday to end at 77.13. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue