IDFC First Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank Stock Gains in Trading Today

IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC First Bank's stock opened at ₹77.49 and closed at ₹77.13 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹78.25, while the low was ₹76.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹54,837.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.74 and the 52-week low is ₹69.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,351,854 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.7%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for IDFC First Bank may indicate potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank trading at ₹78.01, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹77.55
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: IDFC First Bank share price is at ₹78.01 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹77.32 and ₹78.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹77.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 78.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
IDFC First Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IDFC First Bank has increased by 1.01% and is currently trading at ₹78.33. Over the past year, the shares of IDFC First Bank have gained 8.23% to reach ₹78.33. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.64%
|3 Months
|-6.11%
|6 Months
|-8.98%
|YTD
|-12.77%
|1 Year
|8.23%
IDFC First Bank board approves plan to raise ₹3,200 cr via preferential issue
IDFC First Bank will be issuing 39.68 crore shares to LIC, HDFC Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and SBI General Insurance.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC First Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.67
|Support 1
|77.32
|Resistance 2
|79.13
|Support 2
|76.43
|Resistance 3
|80.02
|Support 3
|75.97
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹91.5, 17.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41974 k
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1351 k.
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: IDFC First Bank closed at ₹77.13 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
IDFC First Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹78.25 & ₹76.9 yesterday to end at ₹77.13. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.