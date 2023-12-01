Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 117.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.5 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 117.85 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 118.5, while the low was 117.35. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently 18,959.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 133.75, and the 52-week low is 64.6. On the BSE, a total of 267,936 shares of IDFC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST IDFC share price Live

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 267,936. The closing price for the stock was 117.85.

