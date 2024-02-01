Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 117.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.25 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's stock opened at 117.15 and closed at 117.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of 119.6 and a low of 117.15. The market capitalization of IDFC is 19,079.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 70.4. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 814,232 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹117.1 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 814,232. The closing price of each share was 117.1.

