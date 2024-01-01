IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock plummets as investors react to negative market conditions

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹126.5 and closed at ₹125.15. The stock reached a high of ₹127.1 and a low of ₹124.85 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹20,247.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The stock had a trading volume of 641,289 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.