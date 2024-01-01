Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock plummets as investors react to negative market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 126.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 126.5 and closed at 125.15. The stock reached a high of 127.1 and a low of 124.85 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is 20,247.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. The stock had a trading volume of 641,289 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹126, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹126.55

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 126, which represents a percent change of -0.43. This means that the price has decreased by 0.43% compared to the previous value. The net change is -0.55, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.55 in value. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in price.

01 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.43%
3 Months-10.43%
6 Months23.32%
YTD77.25%
1 Year83.46%
01 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹126.55, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹125.15

As per the current data, the stock price of IDFC is 126.55. It has experienced a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹125.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 641,289 shares. The closing price for the stock was 125.15.

