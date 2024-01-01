IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock plummets as investors react to negative market conditions

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹126.5 and closed at ₹125.15. The stock reached a high of ₹127.1 and a low of ₹124.85 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹20,247.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The stock had a trading volume of 641,289 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹126, which represents a percent change of -0.43. This means that the price has decreased by 0.43% compared to the previous value. The net change is -0.55, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹0.55 in value. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.43%
|3 Months
|-10.43%
|6 Months
|23.32%
|YTD
|77.25%
|1 Year
|83.46%
As per the current data, the stock price of IDFC is ₹126.55. It has experienced a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 641,289 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹125.15.
