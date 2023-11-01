IDFC Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, IDFC had an opening price of ₹115.2 and a closing price of ₹114.55. The stock reached a high of ₹115.2 and a low of ₹113.9. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,319.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC shares was 328,463.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST
IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹114.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 328,576. The closing price for the shares was ₹114.55.