Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC shares drop as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 126.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.45 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 127.8 and closed at 126.55. The stock reached a high of 127.8 and a low of 125.2. The market capitalization of IDFC is 20,071.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 301,669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹125.45, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹126.55

As of the current data, the price of IDFC stock is 125.45. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.1 points.

02 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹126.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 301,669. The closing price for the shares was 126.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.