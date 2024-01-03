IDFC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹125.95 and closed at ₹125.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹125.95 and the low was ₹122.55. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,751.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC shares was 238,131.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.