IDFC Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 112.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.25 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 113.95 and closed at 112.95. The stock reached a high of 115.2 and a low of 113.05 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is 18,119.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC shares was 654,938.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹112.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, a total of 654,938 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 112.95.

