IDFC Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

IDFC stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 118.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.8 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of 119 and a close price of 118.35. The stock reached a high of 119.95 and a low of 118.7. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently 19,007.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. On the BSE, there were 230,099 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 230,099. The closing price for the shares was 118.35.

