IDFC Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of ₹119 and a close price of ₹118.35. The stock reached a high of ₹119.95 and a low of ₹118.7. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently ₹19,007.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. On the BSE, there were 230,099 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹118.35 on last trading day
