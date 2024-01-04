Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 123.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.95 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 123.25 and closed at 123.45. The stock reached a high of 124.85 and a low of 121.7 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is 19,815.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC was 652,516 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST IDFC January futures opened at 124.8 as against previous close of 124.55

IDFC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 124.8. The bid price is 125.5 with a bid quantity of 5000, while the offer price is 125.55 with an offer quantity of 5000. The stock has an open interest of 67,410,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹124.95, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹123.85

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 124.95. There has been a 0.89 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well.

04 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months-8.7%
6 Months8.4%
YTD-2.17%
1 Year66.35%
04 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹124.05, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹123.85

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 124.05 with a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, which means that the stock has increased by 0.2 points. Overall, this data suggests that the IDFC stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

04 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹123.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 652,516. The closing price of the shares was 123.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.