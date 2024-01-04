IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹123.25 and closed at ₹123.45. The stock reached a high of ₹124.85 and a low of ₹121.7 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,815.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC was 652,516 shares.
IDFC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 124.8. The bid price is 125.5 with a bid quantity of 5000, while the offer price is 125.55 with an offer quantity of 5000. The stock has an open interest of 67,410,000.
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹124.95. There has been a 0.89 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|-8.7%
|6 Months
|8.4%
|YTD
|-2.17%
|1 Year
|66.35%
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 652,516. The closing price of the shares was ₹123.45.
