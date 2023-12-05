IDFC Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST
05 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST
IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹121.6, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹121.05
05 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.08%
|3 Months
|-10.71%
|6 Months
|21.1%
|YTD
|69.49%
|1 Year
|64.43%
05 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST
IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹121.9, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹121.05
05 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST
IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹119 on last trading day