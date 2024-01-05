Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
08:06 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 123.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.85 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 124.05 and closed at 123.85. The stock reached a high of 126.15 and a low of 123.9 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is 20,135.8 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 133.75 and a low of 68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC shares was 137,446.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹123.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 137,446. The closing price for the shares was 123.85.

