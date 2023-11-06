Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 114 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.4 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

IDFC's stock opened at 113.7 and closed at 113.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of 115.3 and a low of 113.1. Its market capitalization is 18,239.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. The stock had a trading volume of 720,303 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹114.4, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹114

Based on the current data, the IDFC stock has a price of 114.4. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹113.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 720,303. The closing price for the stock was 113.25.

