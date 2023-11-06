IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

IDFC's stock opened at ₹113.7 and closed at ₹113.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹115.3 and a low of ₹113.1. Its market capitalization is ₹18,239.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The stock had a trading volume of 720,303 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.