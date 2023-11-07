IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges as Markets Rally

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹114.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹116.05 and a low of ₹113.8. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,455.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹64.6. On the BSE, a total of 518,193 shares of IDFC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of IDFC stock today was ₹114.4 while the high price was ₹115.8.
IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 115.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 115.6, while the offer price is 115.7. The bid quantity stands at 15000, indicating a higher demand, whereas the offer quantity is 5000. The stock has an open interest of 86555000, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of IDFC stock is ₹115.35, showing a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.18% and the price has gone up by ₹1.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.35%
|3 Months
|-1.91%
|6 Months
|27.73%
|YTD
|61.51%
|1 Year
|66.53%
Based on the current data, the stock price of IDFC is ₹115.35 with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.18% and has experienced a net increase of 1.35 points.
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 518,193. The closing price for the stock was ₹114.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!