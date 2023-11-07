Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges as Markets Rally

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 114 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.35 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 114.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 116.05 and a low of 113.8. The market capitalization of IDFC is 18,455.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75, while the 52-week low is 64.6. On the BSE, a total of 518,193 shares of IDFC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of IDFC stock today was 114.4 while the high price was 115.8.

07 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST IDFC November futures opened at 115.6 as against previous close of 115.65

IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 115.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 115.6, while the offer price is 115.7. The bid quantity stands at 15000, indicating a higher demand, whereas the offer quantity is 5000. The stock has an open interest of 86555000, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹115.35, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹114

The current price of IDFC stock is 115.35, showing a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.18% and the price has gone up by 1.35.

07 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.35%
3 Months-1.91%
6 Months27.73%
YTD61.51%
1 Year66.53%
07 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹115.35, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹114

Based on the current data, the stock price of IDFC is 115.35 with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.18% and has experienced a net increase of 1.35 points.

07 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹114 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 518,193. The closing price for the stock was 114.

