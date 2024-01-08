Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 125.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.95 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's stock closed at 125.85 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 126.7 and a low of 123.6 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is 19,991.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 68.69. On the BSE, a total volume of 534,303 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹124.95, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹125.85

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is 124.95 with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -0.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.72% and the price has decreased by 0.9. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the value of IDFC stock.

08 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹125.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 534,303 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 125.85.

