IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's stock closed at ₹125.85 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹126.7 and a low of ₹123.6 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,991.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹68.69. On the BSE, a total volume of 534,303 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹124.95 with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -0.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.72% and the price has decreased by ₹0.9. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the value of IDFC stock.
