IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹115.05 and closed at ₹115.35. The stock had a high of ₹115.8 and a low of ₹114.4. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently ₹18,495.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹133.75 and its 52-week low is ₹64.6. On the BSE, there were 235,651 shares traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for IDFC Top active call options for IDFC at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹115.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.5 (+20.69%) & ₹1.2 (+26.32%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹115.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹105.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.45 (-25.64%) & ₹0.15 (-40.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Securities 648.1 -1.7 -0.26 696.3 417.0 20925.06 360 One Wam 530.8 0.4 0.08 570.25 395.6 18901.23 IDFC 116.65 1.05 0.91 133.75 64.6 18663.82 Tata Investment Corporation 3293.1 52.9 1.63 3522.1 1735.0 16661.54 Motilal Oswal Financial Services 1041.75 10.3 1.0 1093.8 550.75 15412.39

IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹116.65, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹115.6 The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹116.65. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.05, suggesting a positive change in the stock's price.

IDFC share price live: Today's Price range The IDFC stock reached a low of ₹115.6 and a high of ₹117.2 on the current day.

IDFC share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.96% 3 Months -1.38% 6 Months 28.16% YTD 61.79% 1 Year 62.09%

IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹115.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 235,651. The closing price for the stock was ₹115.35.