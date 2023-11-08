IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹115.05 and closed at ₹115.35. The stock had a high of ₹115.8 and a low of ₹114.4. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently ₹18,495.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹133.75 and its 52-week low is ₹64.6. On the BSE, there were 235,651 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active options for IDFC
Top active call options for IDFC at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹115.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.5 (+20.69%) & ₹1.2 (+26.32%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹115.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹105.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.45 (-25.64%) & ₹0.15 (-40.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
IDFC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ICICI Securities
|648.1
|-1.7
|-0.26
|696.3
|417.0
|20925.06
|360 One Wam
|530.8
|0.4
|0.08
|570.25
|395.6
|18901.23
|IDFC
|116.65
|1.05
|0.91
|133.75
|64.6
|18663.82
|Tata Investment Corporation
|3293.1
|52.9
|1.63
|3522.1
|1735.0
|16661.54
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1041.75
|10.3
|1.0
|1093.8
|550.75
|15412.39
IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹116.65, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹115.6
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹116.65. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.05, suggesting a positive change in the stock's price.
IDFC share price live: Today's Price range
The IDFC stock reached a low of ₹115.6 and a high of ₹117.2 on the current day.
IDFC Live Updates
IDFC share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.96%
|3 Months
|-1.38%
|6 Months
|28.16%
|YTD
|61.79%
|1 Year
|62.09%
IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹115.6, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹115.35
As of the current data, the stock price of IDFC is ₹115.6. There has been a 0.22% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.
IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹115.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 235,651. The closing price for the stock was ₹115.35.
