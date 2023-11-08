Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 115.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.65 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 115.05 and closed at 115.35. The stock had a high of 115.8 and a low of 114.4. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently 18,495.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 133.75 and its 52-week low is 64.6. On the BSE, there were 235,651 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for IDFC

Top active call options for IDFC at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of 115.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.5 (+20.69%) & 1.2 (+26.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of 115.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 105.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.45 (-25.64%) & 0.15 (-40.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST IDFC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Securities648.1-1.7-0.26696.3417.020925.06
360 One Wam530.80.40.08570.25395.618901.23
IDFC116.651.050.91133.7564.618663.82
Tata Investment Corporation3293.152.91.633522.11735.016661.54
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1041.7510.31.01093.8550.7515412.39
08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹116.65, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹115.6

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 116.65. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.05, suggesting a positive change in the stock's price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC stock reached a low of 115.6 and a high of 117.2 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹116.65, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹115.6

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 116.65. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.05, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for IDFC stock.

08 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.96%
3 Months-1.38%
6 Months28.16%
YTD61.79%
1 Year62.09%
08 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹115.6, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹115.35

As of the current data, the stock price of IDFC is 115.6. There has been a 0.22% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

08 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹115.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 235,651. The closing price for the stock was 115.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.