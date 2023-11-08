IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹115.05 and closed at ₹115.35. The stock had a high of ₹115.8 and a low of ₹114.4. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently ₹18,495.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹133.75 and its 52-week low is ₹64.6. On the BSE, there were 235,651 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.