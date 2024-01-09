IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹125.8 and closed at ₹124.95. The stock reached a high of ₹125.8 and a low of ₹123.25. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,775.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC was 427,834 shares.
The low price of IDFC stock today was ₹123.5 and the high price was ₹125.2.
IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 123.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 124.2 while the offer price is 124.35. There is a bid quantity of 20,000 and an offer quantity of 15,000. The open interest for IDFC stands at 66,270,000.
The current stock price of IDFC is ₹123.65. There has been a 0.04% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.59%
|3 Months
|-7.63%
|6 Months
|11.97%
|YTD
|-2.49%
|1 Year
|69.41%
The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹123.6 with a percent change of -1.08 and a net change of -1.35. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to consider this information when making decisions regarding IDFC stock.
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 427,834. The closing price for the stock was ₹124.95.
