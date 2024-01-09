Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 123.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.65 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 125.8 and closed at 124.95. The stock reached a high of 125.8 and a low of 123.25. The market capitalization of IDFC is 19,775.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC was 427,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of IDFC stock today was 123.5 and the high price was 125.2.

09 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST IDFC January futures opened at 124.1 as against previous close of 123.75

IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 123.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 124.2 while the offer price is 124.35. There is a bid quantity of 20,000 and an offer quantity of 15,000. The open interest for IDFC stands at 66,270,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹123.65, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹123.6

The current stock price of IDFC is 123.65. There has been a 0.04% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05.

09 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.59%
3 Months-7.63%
6 Months11.97%
YTD-2.49%
1 Year69.41%
09 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹123.6, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹124.95

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is 123.6 with a percent change of -1.08 and a net change of -1.35. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to consider this information when making decisions regarding IDFC stock.

09 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹124.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 427,834. The closing price for the stock was 124.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.