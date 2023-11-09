Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 115.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.75 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

IDFC's stock opened at 115.65 and closed at 115.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 117.2 and a low of 115.55 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is 18,519.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 133.75 and 64.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 415,735 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹115.75, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹115.6

The current price of IDFC stock is 115.75 with a net change of 0.15, resulting in a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹115.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 415,735. The closing price for the stock was 115.6.

