IDFC Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, IDFC had an opening price of ₹116.65 and a closing price of ₹115.75. The stock had a high of ₹116.7 and a low of ₹115.4. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,583.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. On the BSE, there were 278,933 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.