IDFC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
IDFC stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 122.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.95 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day, IDFC's stock opened at 122.4 and closed at 122.75. The highest price reached during the day was 122.4, while the lowest was 119.25. The company's market capitalization is 19,351.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75, and the 52-week low is 68.69. The BSE volume for the day was 822,961 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹122.75 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 822,961. The closing price of the shares was 122.75.

