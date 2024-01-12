IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC shares plummet as negative trading continues

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹121.95 and closed at ₹120.95. The stock had a high of ₹125.2 and a low of ₹121.7. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,983.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC shares was 260,517.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹124.4. There has been a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.83%
|3 Months
|-7.44%
|6 Months
|10.83%
|YTD
|-1.46%
|1 Year
|67.85%
The current price of IDFC stock is ₹126.15, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 1.25.
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 260,517. The closing price of the shares was ₹120.95.
