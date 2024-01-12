Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC shares plummet as negative trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 124.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.4 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 121.95 and closed at 120.95. The stock had a high of 125.2 and a low of 121.7. The market capitalization of IDFC is 19,983.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC shares was 260,517.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹124.4, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹124.9

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 124.4. There has been a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.

12 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.83%
3 Months-7.44%
6 Months10.83%
YTD-1.46%
1 Year67.85%
12 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹126.15, up 1% from yesterday's ₹124.9

The current price of IDFC stock is 126.15, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 1.25.

12 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹120.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 260,517. The closing price of the shares was 120.95.

