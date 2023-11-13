IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹118.55 and closed at ₹117.1. The stock reached a high of ₹119.05 and a low of ₹117.95. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,999.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for the day was 199,168 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.