IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹118.55 and closed at ₹117.1. The stock reached a high of ₹119.05 and a low of ₹117.95. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,999.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for the day was 199,168 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.72%
|3 Months
|-0.38%
|6 Months
|30.56%
|YTD
|63.82%
|1 Year
|68.91%
Based on the current data, the stock price of IDFC is ₹118.75, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 1.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 199,168. The closing price for the stock was ₹117.1.
