IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 123.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.3 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 123.95 and closed at 122.2. The highest price reached during the day was 124.2 while the lowest was 122.7. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently valued at 19,719.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 133.75, and the 52-week low was 64.6. A total of 200,546 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST IDFC December futures opened at 125.05 as against previous close of 124.05

IDFC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 124.3. The bid price stands at 124.6 with a bid quantity of 25000, while the offer price is 124.75 with an offer quantity of 20000. The open interest for IDFC is 72520000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹124.3, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹123.25

As of the current data, the stock price of IDFC is 124.3. There has been a 0.85% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.05.

15 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.78%
3 Months-6.04%
6 Months16.67%
YTD72.43%
1 Year64.15%
15 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹123.25, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹122.2

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is 123.25, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.86%, or 1.05 rupees.

15 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹122.2 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 200,546. The closing price of the shares was 122.2.

