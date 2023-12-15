IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock surges on positive trading day

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹123.95 and closed at ₹122.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹124.2 while the lowest was ₹122.7. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently valued at ₹19,719.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75, and the 52-week low was ₹64.6. A total of 200,546 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.78%
|3 Months
|-6.04%
|6 Months
|16.67%
|YTD
|72.43%
|1 Year
|64.15%
