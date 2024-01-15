Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 124.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.85 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 126.15 and closed at 124.9. The highest price reached during the day was 126.7, while the lowest was 124.1. The company has a market capitalization of 19,975.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 68.69. The stock saw a trading volume of 637,921 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹124.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume was 637,921 shares and the closing price was 124.9.

