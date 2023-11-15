IDFC Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹118.5 and closed at ₹118.55. The stock had a high of ₹119.1 and a low of ₹116.9. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,031.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 168,318 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST
