IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 124.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.15 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 125.5 and closed at 124.85. The high for the day was 126.1 and the low was 124.05. The market capitalization of IDFC is 20,023.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC shares was 429,225.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹125.15, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹124.85

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 125.15 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

16 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹124.85 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 429,225 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 124.85.

