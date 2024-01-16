IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹125.5 and closed at ₹124.85. The high for the day was ₹126.1 and the low was ₹124.05. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹20,023.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC shares was 429,225.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.