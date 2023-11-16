Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 118.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.45 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 120.05 and closed at 118.95. The stock had a high of 121.25 and a low of 119.7. The market capitalization of IDFC is 19,271.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75, while the 52-week low is 64.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 578,206 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.11%
3 Months0.97%
6 Months32.07%
YTD68.58%
1 Year70.89%
16 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹120.45, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹118.95

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is 120.45 with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend of the stock.

16 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹118.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 578,206. The closing price for the stock was 118.95.

