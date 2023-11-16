IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock rises on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹120.05 and closed at ₹118.95. The stock had a high of ₹121.25 and a low of ₹119.7. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,271.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 578,206 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.