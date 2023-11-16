IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock rises on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹120.05 and closed at ₹118.95. The stock had a high of ₹121.25 and a low of ₹119.7. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,271.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 578,206 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.11%
|3 Months
|0.97%
|6 Months
|32.07%
|YTD
|68.58%
|1 Year
|70.89%
The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹120.45 with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend of the stock.
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 578,206. The closing price for the stock was ₹118.95.
