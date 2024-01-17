Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 125.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.95 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for IDFC, the stock opened at 125.2 and closed at 125.15. The highest price reached during the day was 129.05, while the lowest price was 125. The market capitalization for IDFC is currently at 20,471.8 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 133.75, and its 52-week low is 68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC was 486,843 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹125.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 486,843. The closing price of the shares was 125.15.

