IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees uptick in trading, gains positive momentum

On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹121.75 and closed at ₹120.45. The high for the day was ₹122.65 and the low was ₹120.6. The market capitalization was reported at ₹19519.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹133.75 and ₹64.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 531837 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC stock had a low price of ₹117 and a high price of ₹121.35 on the current day.
The current stock price of IDFC is ₹118.3 with a percent change of -3.03 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.08%
|3 Months
|1.14%
|6 Months
|34.34%
|YTD
|70.82%
|1 Year
|77.02%
The current price of IDFC stock is ₹122, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, IDFC on the BSE had a volume of 531,837 shares and closed at a price of ₹120.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!