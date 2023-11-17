Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees uptick in trading, gains positive momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -3.03 %. The stock closed at 122 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.3 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 121.75 and closed at 120.45. The high for the day was 122.65 and the low was 120.6. The market capitalization was reported at 19519.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were 133.75 and 64.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 531837 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC stock had a low price of 117 and a high price of 121.35 on the current day.

17 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹118.3, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹122

The current stock price of IDFC is 118.3 with a percent change of -3.03 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.

17 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.08%
3 Months1.14%
6 Months34.34%
YTD70.82%
1 Year77.02%
17 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹122, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹120.45

The current price of IDFC stock is 122, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:51 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹120.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDFC on the BSE had a volume of 531,837 shares and closed at a price of 120.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.