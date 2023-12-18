Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:09 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 126.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.15 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 123.35 and closed at 123.25. The stock reached a high of 127.45 and a low of 123.35 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is 20,295.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,961 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM IST IDFC December futures opened at 127.8 as against previous close of 127.1

IDFC is a stock trading at a spot price of 127.25. The bid price for the stock is 127.65, while the offer price is 127.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 10,000 and a bid quantity of 5,000. The open interest for IDFC is 69,250,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹127.15, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹126.85

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is 127.15 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

18 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.8%
3 Months-4.72%
6 Months17.22%
YTD77.67%
1 Year70.34%
18 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹127.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹126.85

The current price of IDFC stock is 127.7. There has been a 0.67 percent change in the stock price with a net change of 0.85.

18 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹123.25 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,015,961. The closing price of the shares was 123.25.

