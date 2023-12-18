IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Sees Positive Trading Day

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹123.35 and closed at ₹123.25. The stock reached a high of ₹127.45 and a low of ₹123.35 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹20,295.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,961 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC is a stock trading at a spot price of 127.25. The bid price for the stock is 127.65, while the offer price is 127.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 10,000 and a bid quantity of 5,000. The open interest for IDFC is 69,250,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹127.15 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.8%
|3 Months
|-4.72%
|6 Months
|17.22%
|YTD
|77.67%
|1 Year
|70.34%
The current price of IDFC stock is ₹127.7. There has been a 0.67 percent change in the stock price with a net change of 0.85.
On the last day of IDFC's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,015,961. The closing price of the shares was ₹123.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!