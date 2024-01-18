IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹126.65 and closed at ₹127.55. The high for the day was ₹129.65, while the low was ₹123.25. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,799.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹68.69. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,073,955 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.