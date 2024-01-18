Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.98 %. The stock closed at 127.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.75 per share.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 126.65 and closed at 127.55. The high for the day was 129.65, while the low was 123.25. The market capitalization of IDFC is 19,799.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75, while the 52-week low is 68.69. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,073,955 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹123.75, down -2.98% from yesterday's ₹127.55

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is 123.75, with a percent change of -2.98 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

18 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹127.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,073,955. The closing price for the stock was 127.55.

